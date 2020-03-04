Jamarrius Johnson sank a 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining and deflected a pass in the final seconds to help give Ferriday High a 42-39 win over East Feliciana in Jackson Friday.
Ferriday is the No. 20 seed, while East Feliciana was No. 13.
“There were three plays down the stretch that don’t show on the scoreboard, but they were huge,” said Ferriday High boys coach George Barnes. “Late in the game, Jamarrius took a charge and Derrick (Johnson) blocked a shot.”
Ferriday faced No. 4 Lakeview Tuesday in Ferriday. Results of that game are in today’s A section.
Ferriday trailed 26-23 at halftime.
“They were really patient on offense,” Barnes said. “And there were a lot of turnovers.”
Ferriday, which advanced to the quarterfinals in 2017 before falling to North Caddo, was led by Derrick Johnson with 16 points. Jamarrius Johnson added 12, while Javarious Turner added nine.
Ferriday improved to 12-11 with the win.
East Feliciana, which had won 11 of its last 13 games, finished its season at 15-12.
The winner of the Ferriday-Lakeview game advances to the quarterfinals against the winner of the No. 5 Franklin-No. 12 Bunkie contest.
Rayville High, which won Ferriday’s district without a loss, opened playoffs with a 98-54 win over St. Helena.
Rayville is the two-time defending Class 2A state champion.
