Trojans host defending champs By Joey Martin Sep 29, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday High looks to avoid starting out 0-4 for the first time since 1978 as the Trojans host defending district champion and state semifinalist Mangham High in Ferriday Friday.Ferriday finished 0-10 in 1978.The Trojans started out 0-3 in 2003 before defeating Peabody in the fourth game of the season. Last year, the Dragons pulled off a 42-36 upset win in a battle of unbeatens that put Mangham in the driver’s seat for the District 2-2A championship. Mangham snapped Ferriday’s 19-game win streak with the win. The streak was the second-longest behind Acadiana at 20.The loss was the first for Ferriday at Melz Field since a 12-6 playoff loss to St. Helena in 2017, and the first regular season loss at Melz Field since a 20-12 loss to Vidalia.Ferriday is still seeking its first win of the season after losses to Alexandria Senior High, Bastrop, and a wild 52-50 loss to Rayville in Rayville Friday. “They still have a lot of athletes,” Wilcher said. “It’s going to be a battle.”Mangham is 3-1 on the season, with its only loss coming to Sterlington.Ferriday dropped its first three games to Alexandria Senior High, Bastrop and Rayville by a 52-50 score Friday.Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell and running back Jalen Wiliams accounted for more than 400 yards against Delhi Charter Friday. The Dragons have allowed seven points in the last two weeks.“They are playing good ball, especially on defense,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They have some good athletes. We have to play much better on defense." 