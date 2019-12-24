Class 2A state champion Ferriday High dominated the All-District 2-2A Football Team, led by Player of the Year Byron Milligan and Offensive Player of the Year Kobe Dillon.
Other Trojans named to the first team are senior offensive tackle Roosevelt Davis, junior center Vincent Hollins, senior lineman Keandrick Carter, sophomore lineman Dontavious Henderson, junior tight end Blake Tarver, junior wide receiver Elijah White and senior wide receiver Justin Burns.
Vidalia senior running back Devin Green was also named to the first team.
Named to the first team on defense were Ferriday junior linemen Kylyn Lewis and Blake Tarver, senior linebacker Tevyn Byrd, Ferriday senior cornerback Damion Milligan, Ferriday senior defensive back Sebastian Turner and Byron Milligan at defensive back. Vidalia senior defensive lineman CJ Chatman was also named to the first team.
Representing Ferriday on the second team offense is junior running back Kobe Johnson.
Vidalia players named to the second team offense were offensive linemen Tray Jordan, Jordan Johnson and Daniel Hartwell.
Representing Ferriday on the second team defense is sophomore lineman Dontavious Henderson.
Vidlalia is represented on the second team by junior defensive lineman Christian Davis and defensive backs sophomore Christian Wright and senior Curtis Washington.
