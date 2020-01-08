Ferriday senior quarterback Kobe Dillon was named Class 2 Offensive Most Valuable Player, while five other Trojans were named to the All-State first team.
Dillon helped lead the Trojans to a state championship, completing 120-of-199 passes for 2,112 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for 1,730 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Also making first team, were Ferriday senior running back Byron Milligan, Trojan receiver Elijah White, Ferriday senior offensive tackle Roosevelt Davis, Ferriday junior defensive end Kylyn Lewis and Ferriday senior linebacker Tevyn Byrd.
Milligan rushed for 1,437 yards and 25 touchdowns.
White caught 44 passes for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Byrd finished with 153 tackles and 13 tackles for losses.
Lewis collected 107 tackles and 15 sacks.
Ferriday defensive end Blake Tarver, sophomore defensive tackle Dontavious Henderson and offensive lineman Vincent Hollins were named as honorable mentions.
