Two years ago on the floor of the Superdome in New Orleans on December 13, 2019, Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon held up the Most Valuable Player Award, while running back Byron Milligan held up the Class 2A state championship trophy.
Ferriday had just defeated Many 56-17 for the first state championship for the Ferriday Trojans.
Ferriday finished with 521 offensive yards and 21 first downs.
Dillon accounted for 225 yards and four touchdowns. The senior Trojan quarterback was 8-of-12 for 174 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 51 yards and two TDs.
Dillon threw a short pass to Milligan who zigged-zagged past two defenders before speeding down the sideline on his way to the Many 13-yard lone for an 83-yard play — the longest pass play ever in a Class 2A contest. On the next play, Dillon ran 13 yards for the score to and ran in the conversion for a 28-3 lead which they held into halftime.
Saturday night, Dillon and Milligan were wearing different uniforms in that same place where they shared the ultimate experience.
Dillon was wearing the blue and gold of Southern University, while Milligan was in the black and gold of Grambling.
Grambling’s Garrett Urban kicked five field goals, none bigger than his last, as the Grambling State University football team snapped a three-game losing streak to its rival on Saturday afternoon with a 29-26 victory over Southern in the 48th Annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome.
Urban, Grambling State’s Most Valuable Player, notched the game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining as the Tigers (4-7 overall, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) capped a 3 minute, 48 second drive to close out the game.
Despite the loss, Dillon enjoyed seeing his former teammate, as well as former Trojan Lewis Matthews and former Delta Charter standout Freddie Mango.
Dillon finished the game with 33 yards on eight carries.
“It was competition, but at the end of the day we’re family,” Dillon said. “It felt good for us to be out there on the same level of football. We’ve gone for state champions to rivals.”
Milligan, who transferred mid-year from Coffeyville Community College (Kansas) had one solo tackle on special teams.
“It was great watching Kobe play,” Milligan said. “It brought back a lot of memories being in the Superdome with him.”
Dillon finished the year as the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 629 yards on 79 carries for a 78.6 average per game. He averaged 8.0 yards a carry.
Dillon, who saw very little action at Hinds Community College in Jackson before transferring to Southern University, put on a clinic in Pine Bluff, Ar., earlier in the season, rushing for 268 yards off 14 carries and all three of the Jags rushing scores in a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. With that performance Dillon broke the SU single game rushing record and was named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week.
But an ankle sprain a week later hindered Dillon the remainder of the season.
”I tried to come back against Jackson State, but I wasn’t ready,” Dillon said.
Would he have liked more carries against Southern?
“I’m just doing what the coach wants me to do,” Dillon said. “I’m concentrating on the off-season now, and working for this not to happen next year.”
Dillon said knowing he is cemented in at running back will make this off-season better.
“Quarterback is a big deal, but you have a lot to be responsible for,” he said. “I am concentrating on picking up blocks, hitting the right hole and running off routes. I’m going to work more on increasing my speed. Everyone knows what I can do now.”
Milligan is looking forward to returning next year and playing running back.
“I think I can get a lot of playing time,” he said. “I’m just happy to be somewhere I really like.”
I’m waiting on Byron to get his chance, get more reps, and show what he can do,” Matthews said.
Matthews, who walked on before receiving a partial scholarship, finished with three tackles against Southern.
“I believe two of those tackles were against Kobe,” Matthews said. “I’ve gone against some 5-stars, and I just added Kobe to the list. It was fun to play against him.”
Matthews finished the season with 21 solo tackles and nine assists, the fifth-leading tackler on the team.
“I’m going to start working out now with (former Trojan) Sebastian Turner, who is at Louisiana Tech,” Matthews said. “I’m going to be bigger and better next year.”
Milligan also has a simple solution for Grambling’s coaching search.
“They just need to bring in Coach (Ferriday coach Stanley) Smith,” he said.
