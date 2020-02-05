Four Ferriday High School state championship football players signed papers extending their football careers Wednesday morning in the Ferriday High School gym.
Quarterback Kobe Dillon signed with Hinds Community College.
“They had a good year last year,” Dillon said. “It’s close to home and I can get more exposure for the next level.”
Athlete Byron Milligan, lineman Roosevelt Davis and linebacker Tevyn Byrd will continue their playing careers at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Ks.
Davis had considered Austin Peay, Southern, Grambling and Southern Miss, and was still weighing his options on Tuesday.
“This gives me a chance to get playing time and move on to the next level.”
Milligan said he looks to play either running back, cornerback of safety.
“I will play whereever they need me,” he said. “I just want to show what I can do and get to the next level.”
Byrd said he wants to get bigger and stronger.
“This is a good chance to get my feet wet and get some playing time,” he said. “I want to eventually play Division I football.”
