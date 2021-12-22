Trojans split with Port Gibson By Joey Martin Dec 22, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday High split a pair of games from Port Gibson Friday before the boys posted a win over Jena on Saturday in the Jena Tournament.The Lady Trojans defeated Port Gibson 52-37.Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 18 points, while Aaliyah Gray added 13. Rekiyah Washington led Port Gibson with 20 points.“She is a big girl who got some easy baskets underneath,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “But we implemented our press and got it going early.”The Lady Trojans led 26-6 after the first quarter.“I saw a lot of improvement in our team,” Abron said. “We’re starting to play Lady Trojan basketball.”Ferriday’s boys fell to Port Gibson, 62-56.The Trojans were without seven players who were quarantined for COVID.“It was a great game to watch,” said first-year Ferriday coach Shawn Davis, who returned after being out with COVID. “They just wore us down.”Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 28 points.Ferriday’s boys defeated Jena 57-40, jumping out to a 30-5 first quarter lead.“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Davis said. Swanson led the Trojans with 26 points. Keynan Milligan added 20. Ferriday will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament December 28-30.On Tuesday, December 28, Vidalia girls tip off play against Block at 11 a.m. Delta Charter faces Sicily Island in a girls contest at 12:15 p.m.Vidalia and Delta Charter boys tip off at 1:30 p.m.Ferriday's girls face Franklin Parish at 2:45 p.m.Sicily Island's boys face Tensas at 4 p.m.Tensas' girls take on Madison at 5:15 p.m.Ferriday's boys face Franklin Parish at 6:30 p.m.,On Wednesday, December 29, Delta Charter's girls face Ferriday at 11 a.m., followed by Franklin Parish's girls against Tensas. At 1:30 p.m., Vidalia's girls take on MadisonSicily Island girls battle Block at 4 p.m., followed by Vidalia boys facing Sicily Island.Franklin Parish's boys face French Settlement at 6:30 p.m.On Thursday, December 30,. Ferriday girls take on Madison. Ferriday boys battle French Settlement at 6:30 p.m. followed by Tensas against Franklin Parish boys in the finale.Admission to games is $10 