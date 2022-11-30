Ferriday’s boys swept a pair of games at the Marksville Tournament last week, while the Lady Trojans split two games at the Wossman Tournament in Monroe.
The Trojan boys defeated Avoyelles 67-31.
Pamerion Swanson led the Trojans with 17 points, while Keynan Milligan added 15.
Ferriday defeated Bastrop 74-40.
Swanson led the Trojans with 22 point, while Tre Jackson added 17.
“Those were pretty good wins,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis. “The boys played well and played together. When we have everyone acting right, and able to make practices it makes a difference. As long as do what is right on and off the court, we can be OK.”
The Lady Trojans defeated Lincoln Prep 36-26 as Myla Harbor scored 16 and Anashia Hawkins added 13.
“It was a pretty good win, but I wasn’t pleased with some of the ways we executed,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron.
Ferriday fell to West Monroe 61-32.
“We were supposed to play Mangham, but they didn’t want to play us because we are in the same district and they changed it at the last minute,” Abron said. “We started off really bad, and any time we dig ourselves a hole we have trouble catching back up.”
Ferriday will compete in the Delhi Tournament through Thursday before traveling to Jefferson County Friday.
