Delta Charter's girls outscored Block 29-16 in the second half to open their season with a 47-30 win over the Lady Bears Tuesday in Ferriday.
There was no boys game because Delta Charter's football team is still playing.
Delta Charter led 9-7 after one period and 16-14 at halftime.
Cloi Cummings led the Lady Storm with 16 points. Shyvlie Blaney added 13.
"We had first game jitters coming out," said Delta Charter girls coach Ronald Ellis. "We were 3-of-14 from the field in the first half. But the girls settled down in the second half."
Delta Charter travels to Port Gibson Tuesday.
Monterey splits pair of games
Monterey High's girls remained unbeaten with a 49-37 win over Georgetown Tuesday in Monterey.
Monterey's boys fell to Georgetown 34-32.
The Wolves, playing short-handed because of illnesses, were led by Phillip Atkins with 11 points.
"We just couldn't get it to go in the basket," said Monterey coach Eric Richard.
Monterey plays in the Buckeye Tournament Thursday and Friday.
