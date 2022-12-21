Tuesday basketball roundup By Joey Martin Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High’s boys basketball team snapped 3A Caldwell Parish High’s five-game winning streak with a 51-48 win over the Spartans at Vidalia Tuesday.The Vikings 5-4, won their third straight game.“That was our best game of the year,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “That was a big win for us. We finally were able to close out a game.” Chris Brooks and Elmari Lewis led Vidalia with 231 points each.Vidalia will compete in the Caldwell Tournament next week.The Vikings will face LaSalle Tuesday, Richwood Wednesday and Winfield on December 30.Vidalia’s Lady Vikings fell to Caldwell 54-22.The Lady Vikings will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament next week, playing Tensas Tuesday, Block Wednesday and Sicily Island on December 29.Ferriday teams sweep BlockFerriday High picked up a pair of wins over Block Tuesday at Ferriday Junior HIgh.Ferriday’s boys defeated Block 71-44.Re Jackson led the way with 19 points, while Keynan Milligan added 15 and Pamerion Swanson nine, with 11 assists.“It was a great team win,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis. Ferriday boys face Tensas Wednesday in the Sicily Island Tournament.The Lady Trojans cruised past Block 44-21.Myla Harbor led Ferrisay with 13 points.Ferriday’s girls will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament next week, facing Madison Wednesday and Tensas on December 29Delta Charter splits.Delta Charter split a pair of games against Madison Tuesday in Ferriday.The Lady Storm led the Lady Jaguars 37-22 at halftime on their way to a 66-34 win.“That was a good win for us,” said Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis.Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 16 points. Chyann Lee, Mikayla Matthews and Madison Grover added 12 points each.Delta Charter’s boys fell 73-33 to Madison.The Jaguars led 28-3 after one period.Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 16 points, while Tyrin Singleton added 10.Delta Charter will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Church holding Christmas program Dec 8, 2022 Sixth Street Church of God in Christ will present their Annual Christmas Program at 6 p.m. S… Read moreChurch holding Christmas program Ribbon Cutting Dec 8, 2022 A GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting was held last week for the relocation of Miss Lou Eye Cen… Read moreRibbon Cutting COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEast All-Stars rally to beat West in 2022 I-20 BowlRuston collects top postseason district honorsNeville nabs top District 2-4A honorsUnion sweeps District 1-3A honorsTwo suspected of buying fentanyl at Sippers BarNorris resigns at VidaliaVidalia pair lead All-Parish football squadParent mulls legal action after photo incidentSchool Board honors Eubanks, revises policyMonroe redistricting map delayed over race Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudges threaten Police Jury over funding (2)FPPJ to hold kratom prohibition hearing (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.