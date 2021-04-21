Delta Charter softball coach Jeannie Beach finally got some redemption Tuesday night.
Two years after the Lady Storm was upset by Block in the second round of the playoffs after a first-round bye, the Storm took care of business against Centerville, defeating the Lady Bulldogs 12-1 in a five-inning contest.
The Lady Storm, the No. 7 seed, received a first-round bye against No. 10 Centerville, which also received a bye.
“It felt good to win a big game,” Beach said
Delta Charter plays at No. 2 LaSalle Thursday.
The Lady Storm scored three runs in the first inning as Jaden Boydstun led off the game with a line drive single right down the first base line and Sydney Burns doubled to lead the rally.
Delta Charter added six in the second and three in the fourth.
Boydstun pitched four innings, while Makenzy Hawley pitched one, holding Centerville to two hits.
The Lady Storm did not commit an error.
Boydstun finished with a double and single.
Cooper homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs.
Burns doubled and singled.
Shyvlie Blaney, Ally Atwood and Maddi White all singled.
Tiara Jefferson, who needs one more hit to reach 60, was hit by a pitch twice and walked.
Vidalia High scored 43 runs in two games as the Vikings swept Beekman Charter Tuesday in Bastrop.
The Vikings won the first game 20-4 as Peyton Fort homered, tripled, doubled and singled and allowed only one hit over four innings.
Jake Spears, Brett Walsworth, Adam Eames and Tyrin Jordan had two hits each.
The Vikings won the second game 23-5.
Spears allowed three hits.
Jordan collected three hits, while Walsworth and Clay Watts had to this each
Vidalia hosts Beekman Thursday.
Franklin Parish scored four runs in the second and fifth innings on its way to a 10-2 win over Delta Charter Tuesday in Winnsboro.
Delta Charter collected seven hits, while the Patriots finished with six.
Both teams committed three errors.
Preston Higgins and Ethan Keith collected two singles each for Delta Charter, while Payten Roberts doubled and Chase McGraw singled.
Connor Perritt pitched all seven innings for Franklin Parish, striking out four and walking none.
Monterey High’s baseball team fell to Grace Christian 14-9 in Alexandria Tuesday.
The Wolves led 6-3 in the fourth inning.’
“We struggled to get outs,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We were competitive, but couldn’t get the outs when we needed them.”
Monterey hosts Grace Christian Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.