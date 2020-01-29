Ferriday sweeps General Trass
Ferriday High's basketball teams cruised to easy wins Tuesday at Ferriday Junior High as the Lady Trojans defeated General Trass 76-21 while the Ferriday boys downed the Panthers 80-57.
The Lady Trojans, 14-3 and ranked No. 7 in Class 2A power rankings, led 55-8 at halftime.
"The girls came out with a purpose, which is how it's supposed to be," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron.
Aaliyah Gray led Ferriday with 18 points. Shakeyla Miller added 14 and Tamia Jefferson 12.
Ferriday boys, 5-10 and ranked No. 29, were led by
Storm avenge loss to St. Fred
Delta Charter's boys avenged an earlier loss to St. Frederick in Monroe by defeating the Warriors 69-61 in Ferriday Tuesday.
Trace Miller led Delta Charter with 25 points, while Kavarius Whitehead added 22.
The Lady Storm fell to St. Frederick 56-51.
Cloi Cummings netted 17 for Ferriday, while Shyvlie Blaney added 15.
Monterey sweeps Oak Hill
Monterey High swept a pair of games from Oak Hill on the road Tuesday as the Monterey boys posted a 43-31 win, while the Lady Wolves defeated Oak Hill 42-38.
Trey Boyd led Monterey's boys with 30 points.
The Lady Wolves, who trailed 25-12 at halftime, outscored Oak Hill 30-11 in the second half.
Andy Gray led Monterey with 15 points, while Harlie Murray added 10.
Vidalia falls twice to Madison
Vidaila High dropped a pair of games to Madison in Vidalia Tuesday.
The Lady Vikings lost to Madison 53-44.
During the game, an official ejected half the gym because of words being exchanged between fans and to the official.
Vidalia High's boys fell to Madison 66-36.
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 16 points.
