Vikings fall in 10th inning
After Oak Grove first five batters reached base on base hits and scored four tuns it looked like it was going to be a long short night of Vidalia High’s baseball team.
Oak Grove’s Joe Campanale tripled with the bases loaded to score three runs.
Jake Spears came in for relief and retired the two batters he faced in the first inning.
Vidalia scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning as Gage Cupstid doubled off the left field fence to clear the bases.
Oak Grove added a run in the fourth before Vidalia took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the fifth as Luke Williamson delivered a two-run single.
Oak Grove tied the game in the top of the seventh before scoring the winning run in the top of the 10th.
Spears, Brett Walsworth and Cupstid held Oak Grove to three runs over 9.2 innings.
Spears struck out five Tigers over 3.2 innings before giving way to Walsworth.
Starting pitcher Adam Eames was 2-for-5 at the plate.
Peyton Fort walked and was hit by a pitch three times.
“I am so proud of this baseball team,” said Vidalia coach Nicholas Kennedy. “They went out there and competed. These type of games are why you coach.”
Lady Wolves upset Oak Hill
Monterey’s Lady Wolves upset Oak Hill 5-3 Tuesday in Monterey, scoring three runs in the fifth inning.
Winning pitcher Briana King and Lacie Keith had two hits each.
Maddy Green also had a hit.
Both teams committed three errors.
Hawley pitches no-hitter
MaKenzy Hawley pitched a no-hitter as Delta Charter’s softball team cruised past Delhi 21-0 Tuesday in Delhi.
Jaden Boydstun, Tiara Jefferson and Allie Atwood had three hits each for the Lady Storm.
Boydstun, Shively Blaney and Kayven Atwood all walked two times.
Hawley struck out seven batters over three innings.
Monterey baseball falls
Monterey’s baseball team fell to Avoyelles 7-3 in Monterey Tuesday.
Ethan Heard had two hits for the Wolves.
“We’re just trying to bulid some consistency,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “We are like a roller coaster right now.”
Monterey visits Block Thursday before hosting Sicily Island Friday.
