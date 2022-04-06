Tuesday roundup Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lady Wolves cruise to win Monterey pitcher Hannah Hitt allowed two hits and walked one as the Lady Wolves used a 10-run third inning to shut out Glemora 15-0 Tuesday in Glenmora.The Lady Wolves did not commit an error. Hitt helped her own cause with three singles.Maddy Green homered and singled.Aubrey Powell, Allie Lipsey and Briana King doubled and singled.Monterey plays at University Academy Country Day Thursday before competting in the Buckeye Tournament on Friday.Monterey will play Avoyelles and St. Joseph Plaucheville Friday.The Lady Wolves host University Academy Monday at 3:30 p.m. in a make-up game before hosting Vidalia at 5:30 p.m..Monterey ends the regular season at Block on Tuesday. Lady Storm fall to Franklin ParishDelta Charter’s softball team fell to Franklin Parish 11-1 Tuesday in Winnsboro.The Lady Patriots scored seven runs in the third inning.Delta Charter managed four hits, led by Ally Atwood with two singles.Jaden Boydstun and Rami Burks both singled.Delta Charter will play three games at the Mangham Tournament this weekend.The Lady Storm face Forest Friday at 3 p.m.Delta Chater takes on St. Fredrick Saturday at 11 a.m.The Lady Storm battle Beekman Charter Saturday at 3 p.m.Delta Charter hosts Harrisonburg Tuesday in their final home game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Delta Charter School Mar 30, 2022 Delta Charter School students recently attended the District Rally at Louisiana Christian Un… Read more Library to present Potts' virtual book review Mar 30, 2022 All during the month of April, the Concordia Parish Library will be presenting a virtual… Read more Delta Charter students Mar 30, 2022 DELTA CHARTER students qualifying for the State Rally which will be held at LSU on April 9 a… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOlinde family overcomes life-changing event togetherSt .Frederick takes down OCS in District 2-1A tiltPolice Jury moves to rename parish, 'Washita'Ellis blames judges for violence in MonroeFPSO arrest seven in dogfighting bustWest Monroe baseball's win streak rises to 142022 Boys Basketball All ParishJudiciary Commission urged to suspend MarchmanLady Panthers find groove on softball diamondWest Monroe man accused of vehicular homicide Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
