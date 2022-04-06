Lady Wolves cruise to win 

Monterey pitcher Hannah Hitt allowed two hits and walked one as the Lady Wolves used a 10-run third inning to shut out Glemora 15-0 Tuesday in Glenmora.

The Lady Wolves did not commit an error.

Hitt helped her own cause with three singles.

Maddy Green homered and singled.

Aubrey Powell, Allie Lipsey and Briana King doubled and singled.

Monterey plays at University Academy Country Day Thursday before competting in the Buckeye Tournament on Friday.

Monterey will play Avoyelles and St. Joseph Plaucheville Friday.

The Lady Wolves host University Academy Monday at 3:30 p.m. in a make-up game before hosting Vidalia at 5:30 p.m..

Monterey ends the regular season at Block on Tuesday.

Lady Storm fall to Franklin Parish

Delta Charter’s softball team fell to Franklin Parish 11-1 Tuesday in Winnsboro.

The Lady Patriots scored seven runs in the third inning.

Delta Charter managed four hits, led by Ally Atwood with two singles.

Jaden Boydstun and Rami Burks both singled.

Delta Charter will play three games at the Mangham Tournament this weekend.

The Lady Storm face Forest Friday at 3 p.m.

Delta Chater takes on St. Fredrick Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Lady Storm battle  Beekman Charter Saturday at 3 p.m.

Delta Charter hosts Harrisonburg Tuesday in their final home game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.