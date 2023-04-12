Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High scored seven runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 10-0 win over Vidalia in Monterey Tuesday in the final regular season game for both teams.Hannah Hitt got the win for the Lady Wolves.Raegan Hewitt and Macee Green started the big inning by reaching on errors, single by Zoee Young and a double by Hitt. Hallie Weatherly singled for Vidalia.The win was the 20th of the season for the 20-10 Lady Wolves, who are ranked No. 15 in Division V non-selectVidalia finished the regular season at 12-17, and are ranked No. 26 in Division III non-selectDelta Charter advances Delta Charter’s baseball team defeated Delhi 14-4 Tuesday in the District 4-1A Tournament in Delhi.The Storm will face Delhi Charter Thursday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.Delta Charter, No. 25 in Division IV select, is now 11-9.Ethan Keith doubled and singled.Hayden Murray collected two singles.Gunner Smith and Kyle Whatley had run-scoring singles.Monterey falls to AvoyellesMonterey High’s baseball team fell to Avoyelles Charter 9-0 in Monterey Tuesday.Cooper Wells had Monterey’s lone hit.Monterey, 8-9, is ranked No. 21 in Division V non-select. The Wolves play at Avoyelles Charter Thursday.Vidalia falls to ManghamVidalia High fell to Mangham 10-2 in a District 2-2A contest Tuesday in Vidalia.The Vikings stranded 17 runners in the contest.Gage Cupstid led Vidalia with three hits.Jake Spears singled, walked and had a sacrifice fly.T.J. Williams singled and walked.Matthew Havard singled.Vidalia hosts Harrisonburg Saturday.Delta Charter falls to HarrisonburgDelta Charter’s Lady Storm fell to Harrisonburg 12-3 Tuesday in its last regular season game.Sydney Burns and Kayven Atwood homered for the Lady Storm.The Lady Storm, which captured the District 4-1A title this week, are 15-9 and ranked No. 18 in Division IV non-select.Harrisonburg scored seven runs in the fourth inning, scoring five with two outs.Rami Burks struck out two and walked one for the Lady Storm.The playoff brackets will be released Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Armed Forces Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library Apr 5, 2023 VIDALIA HEADSTART students were entertained by the Concordia Parish Library recently. Linda … Read moreLibrary Easter services scheduled Apr 5, 2023 Sevier to hold Easter services Read moreEaster services scheduled William Florian concert planned Apr 5, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Bank & Trust, Co. will present “Neil Diamond Expe… Read moreWilliam Florian concert planned
