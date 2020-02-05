Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford wasn't satisfied with his team's play at the end of the first quarter against Ouachita Christian Tuesday in Ferriday even though the Storm led 19-17 against the bigger Eagle team.
"I told the guys, "Look, those are football players," Crawford said. "They can't bang on you if they can't catch you. Y'all are better athletes than they are."
Delta Charter then outscored the Eagles 21-16 in the second quarter to take a 40-33 lead. Both teams scored 40 points in the second half.
Trace Miller, who didn't start the game because of missing practice with an illness on Monday, came off the bench in the first quarter and scored the five points of the first quarter, including a 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to put the Storm up by two.
Kavarius Whitehead drove to the basket for most of his game-leading 28 points. Ny'Kel Brooks added 24 and Miller 23.
Ouachita Christian's Lady Eagles had trouble getting their shots to fall early in their contest with the Lady Storm to improve to 29-0 on the season .
But thanks to a swarming full-court pressure defense, the Lady Eagles had plenty of attempts in a 65-29 win over Delta Charter.
The Lady Eagles kept Delta Charter from crossing midcourt most of the night, leading 14-6 after one period and 39-12 at halftime.
"We go out with the intention of playing really active, pressure defense," said Ouachita Christian head coach Stan Humphries. "We were able to make some steals and get in the passing lanes, which let to a lot of inside shots, put-backs and rebound baskets. We take the attitude that it's not who you play, but how we play every night. If we do that, we have a shot to win each game."
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 12 points, while Shyvlie Blaney added 11.
Delta Charter plays at Sicily Island Friday.
Monterey boys down Harrisonburg
Monterey eighth-grader Tyson Young scored 26 points as the Wolves cruised past Harrisonburg 77-27 in Harrisonburg Tuesday.
Ethan Clark added 12 points, while Trey Poole netted 11.
“The guys came out focused and did what they had to do,” said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. “And we got to play a lot of guys.”
The Lady Wolves defeated Harrisonburg 38-30. Andy Gray led with 14 points, while Allie Lipsey added 10.
Monterey hosts Glenmora Friday.
Lady Vikings post win.
Vidalia High's Lady Vikings won their third straight game, defeating Beekman Charter 45-39 in Bastrop Tuesday,
Nyla Poole led Vidalia with 14 points.
Vidalia's boys fell to Beekman 63-59 after trailing by 16 points in the fourth quarter.
RayJay Ransom led Vidalia with 34 points.
Curtis Washington added 12 points.
Beekman Charter shot 39 free throws in the contest, making 11-of-20 in the third quarter.
Vidalia shot 19 free throws in the game.
Vidalia hosts Delhi Charter Friday.
Vidalia plays at Madison Parish on Monday in a game that was postponed earlier.
The Vikings travel to Mangham on Tuesday.
Ferriday falls twice
Ferriday High dropped a pair of games at Rayville Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans fell to Rayville 67-38.
"We had way too many turnovers," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron.
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 12 points, while Tierra Spurs netted 11.
Jalexis Kelly led Rayville with 25.
Rayville's boys defeated Ferriday 103-56.
It's the fourth time Rayville has scored 100 points this season.
Ferriday hosts Mangham Friday. The Trojans visit Delhi Charter on Tuesday.
