Monterey High swept a pair of key District 6B games at Glenmora as the Monterey boys used a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Dayen Gray to pull out a 46-43 win.
Gray led the Wolves with 15 points.
Ethan Clark added 12 for Monterey.
Monterey's girls defeated Glenmora 55-49.
Allie Lipsey and Andy Gray scored 18 points each, while Harlie Murray added 13.
Monterey hosts Grace Christian Friday.
Ferriday High swept a pair of game from Beekman Charter in Bastrop Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Tigers 48-23.
Pacha Poole led Ferriday with 12 points, while Aaliyah Gray added 10.
Ferriday's boys defeated Beekman 60-44.
Derrick Johnson led Ferriday with 22 points. Jeremy Lee and Jamarius John son added 11 each.
Delta Charter's basketball teams dropped a pair of District 2-1A games at Cedar Creek in Ruston Tuesday.
Delta Charter's boys fell 50-46 to the Cougars.
Cedar Creek led 11-8 after one period and 19-17 at halftime.
The Lady Storm fell to Cedar Creek 56-26, being outscored 17-3 in the third period.
Delta Charter visits Oak Grove Friday.
Vidalia High dropped a pair of games at Rayville.
The Hornets defeated the Vikings 108-34.
Rayville's girls defeated Vidalia 68-50.
Jamya Smith scored 30 points for Vidalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.