Delta Charter swept a pair of District 2-1A games from Sicily Island Tuesday in Ferriday as the boys defeated the Tigers 64-45, while the girls cruised to a 58-28 win.
Delta Charter's boys trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Tigers 13-6 i the second quarter and 21-12 in the third period.
Kavarius Whitehead led DCS with 28 points. Trace Miller added 16 and Ny'Kell Brooks 13.
The Lady Storm jumped out to a 15-4 first quarter advantage and never looked back.
Shyvlie Blaney led the Lady Storm with 18 points. Cloi Cummings added 14 and Tierra Jefferson 12.
Delta Charter plays at Delhi Friday.
Ferriday High's girls won their 12th straight game, defeating District 2-2A rival Rayville 62-47 in Ferriday Tuesday in Ferriday.
The Lady Trojans lost to Rayville 58-47 in the second round of the playoffs last year.
"They have had our number past few years, but we put it together Tuesday," said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. "The girls played outstanding. This team is really coming together as a unit. These girls genuinely care for each other and want to be the best they can be."
Shakeyla Miller led Ferriday with 26 points. Tierra Spurs added 16, while Pacha Poole added 12.
Ferriday's boys fell to Rayville 76-56.
Rayville is the two-time defending state champion.
Monterey splits games with University
Monterey High split a pair of games against University Academy of Alexandria Tuesday in Monterey.
Monterey's boys defeated University 53-27.
"That was a great way to start district," said Monterey boys coach Eric Richard. "I thought we played pretty good basketball."
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 21 points, while Ethan Clark added 10.
The Lady Wolves fell to University Academy 48-43.
Monterey's girls trailed by 12 before cutting the lead to one late in the contest.
Monterey plays at Cathedral Thursday.
Vidalia sweeps Beekman Charter
Vidalia's boys defeated Beekman Charter 53-50.
The Vikings led 11-6 after the first period and 25-14 at halftime,
Both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter before Beekman rallied back and outscored the Vikings 20-12 in the final period.
Curtis Washington led Vidalia with 22 points. RayJay Ransom added 16.
The Lady Vikings defeated Beekman 46-45 in overtime.
Vidalia's girls led 20-11 at halftime.
Beekman outscored Beekman 27-18 in the second half.
Delta Charter soccer blanks AC
Delta Charter boys soccer team shut out Adams County Christian School 2-0 Thursday in Ferriday.
Eli Sharp scored both goals for Delta Charter.
Landon Davis played in goal for DCS.
Delta Charter's game at Tioga Tuesday was rained out.
The Storm is scheduled to play at Menard Thursday.
