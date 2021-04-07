Monterey’s Ethan Clark pitched a one-hitter as the Wolves defeated University Academy 1-0 in Monterey Tuesday.
The only run of the game came in the fourth inning as Ethan Heard singled and JJ Farris tripled.
“We’ve been close in four district losses, so it felt good to get this one,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “Ethan really pitched outstanding, which is what we needed at this time.”
Monterey plays at University Academy Thursday.
DCS falls by one run
Delta Charter lost a pitcher’s duel with Cedar Creek on Tuesday, falling to the Cougars 3-2 in Ruston.
“I was extremely proud of our guys,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “They were not intimated. It was a lot of fun to see them hustling and playing good baseball.”
Drew Brown allowed four hits to the Cougars.
“Drew was really on and did a great job” Ozburn said. “Both teams were turning double plays. It was quite a defensive contest. We have a lot to build off of with this game.”
Lady Wolves cruise to win
Monterey’s Lady Wolves scored 15 runs in their first at-bat as the Lady Wolves cruised to a 16-0 win over Glenmora Tuesday in Monterey.
Lacie Keith collected two doubles and a single.
Allie Lipsey and Macee Green doubled and singled.
Brianna King and Gracie Wiley both delivered home runs.
Aubrey Powell doubled.
Meah Peoples singled and Hannah Hitt walked three times.
Monterey hosts University Thursday.
Lady Vikings fall
Vidalia’s softball team was held to three hits in a 13-0 loss to Quitman in Vidalia Tuesday.
Cayley Weatherly, Lexi Maynard and Allie LeBlanc had the Lady Vikings’ hits.
“We weren’t able to hit the ball and had a number of errors in the field,” said Vidalia coach Forrest Foster.
The Lady Vikings visit Buckeye Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.