Delta Charter’s girls dropped their opener Tuesday at Peabody in Alexandria as the Lady Storm fell 47-27.

The contest was a matchup of former Vidalia High All-State basketball players with Ron Ellis coaching the Lady Storm and Gary Stewart in his first year as Peabody girls coach.

Delta Charter was without point guard Chyann Lee, who is under quarantine for COVID.

“It was a good learning experience,” Ellis said. “It hurt not having Chyann, but the girls played hard.

Peabody led 16-5 after one period and 21-9 at halftime.

Freshman Roniya Ellis paced Delta Charter with 14 points.

Delta Charter will compete in the Epps Tournament Thursday and Saturday.

The Lady Storm take on General Trass Thursday and play Kilbourne on Saturday.

Monterey splits pair

Monterey High split a pair of games at St. Joseph in Plaucheville Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves defeated St. Joseph 47-34, while the Monterey boys fell 61-55.

“The girls played really well,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “The boys game was a good one. They have a good basketball team. But we competed well.”

Addy LaCaze paced the Lady Wolves with 22 points, while Allie Lipsey added 14.

For the boys, Nathan Blount led the way itch 25 points. Braden Atkins added 13 and Conner Boyd 10.

Monterey plays at Grant Friday.

