Tuesday roundup Mar 29, 2023

Vidalia defeated Rayville 13-7 in Vidalia Tuesday. Gabe Rushing doubled and singled. Luke Williamson singled twice and drove in three runs. T.J. Williams singled twice. Gage Cupstid and Kaden Trahern both singled. Vidalia plays at Oak Grove Thursday.

The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to defeat Beekman Charter 8-7 in Bastrop. Madeline Foley reached base in the seventh, Allie LeBlanc tripled and Grace Barr singled for the deciding runs. Foley had there hits, while LeBlanc, the winning pitcher, finished with two hits. Vidalia visits Block Friday. The Lady Vikings Monday for Senior Night.

Monterey's baseball team held off Harrisonburg 12-9. "We played bad," said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. "Every now and then you win a game you felt like you lost." Landon Duncan and Colby Barfoot led Monterey with two hits each. Monterey plays at Harrisonburg Thursday.

Monterey's Lady Wolves defeated Alexandria Country Day 10-0 in Monterey. Hannah Hitt pitched a four-hit shutout. Hitt also had a double and two singles. Lacie Keith and Macee Green had run-scoring singles. Monterey plays at Grace Christian Thursday. The Lady Wolves play Bungie and Plainview in the Buckeye Tournament Friday.

Delta Charter's Lady Storm defeated Sicily Island 16-1 Tuesday in Ferriday. Rachel Brown had an extra base hit for the Lady Storm. Delta Charter plays at Delhi Thursday. The Lady Storm play in the Buckeye Tournament Friday. Delta Charter was scheduled to play in the Mangham Tournament April 7-8, but that tournament has been cancelled.
