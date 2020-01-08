Ferriday girls basketball coach Lisa Abron's 401 win was a lot less dramatic than win No. 400.
After defeating cross-river rival Natchez High 52-38 Friday for win No. 400, the Lady Trojans crushed General Trass 62-7 Tuesday in Lake Providence.
Ferriday girls led 43-4 at halftime.
"We were stressing for the girls to come out focused, and they did," Abron said.
Aaliyah Gray led Ferriday with 17 points, while Shekayla Miller added 14.
Ferriday's boys cruised to a 66-46 win over General Trass.
"That was one of our best games of the season," said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. "We needed that. I'm seeing things really come together now."
Pamarion Swanson led the Trojans with 17 points.
Jamarius Johnson added 16.
Delta Charter drops two games to St. Frederick in Monroe.
The Warriors outscored the Storm 19-7 in the third quarter on its way to a 67-49 win.
St. Frederick led 12-11 after one period and 29-28 at halftime.
The Lady Storm fell to St. Frederick 47-34.
The Lady Warriors led 11-7 after the first period and 24-17 at halftime.
Delta Charter soccer wins
Delta Charter's girls and boys soccer teams picked up wins in Alexandria.
Delta Charter's boys defeated Glenmora 5-2, while the Lady Storm posted their fourth shutout of the season with an 8-0 win over Rapides.
"That was a big win for the boys," said Delta Charter soccer coach Daniel Rivera. "Glenmora is always tops in our district. Our guys really came together and showed how bad they wanted it."
Jacob Hawkins and Andrew Dillard had two goals each for the Storm, while Zac Clayton added a goal.
Landon Davis defended the goal for DCS.
For the girls, Olivia Lancaster collected four goals. Lily McCarthy added three and Ally Crofford one.
Vidalia game postponed
Vidalia's basketball team game at Madison Tuesday night was postponed because of deaths related to the Viking basketball team. The games will be played at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.