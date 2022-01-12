Tuesday roundup Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vidalia High’s boys defeated Ferriday 37-36 Tuesday in Vidalia as Traveon Hill put the Vikings up by one with 13 seconds remaining in the game.There was not girls game as Vidalia’s Lady Vikings are still under quarantine.The contest was not considered a district game because teams in District 2-2A voted to only play each other once in district. Vidalia plays at Ferriday Tuesday and that game will be a district contest.Ferriday led 9-7 after one quarter and 23-19 at halftime.“Both teams played good defense,” said Vidalia boys coach Damus Smith.Ferriday led 33-31 going into the final period.Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 11 points.KJ King led Ferriday with 11 pointsMonterey splits with UniversityMonterey’s girls opened District 5B play with a 53-30 win over University Academy in Alexandria Tuesday. Monterey ’s boys fell to University 59-43.Allie Lipsey led the Lady Wolves with 24 points, while Addy LaCaze added 18.Monterey’s boys were led by Nathan Blount with 14 and Braden Atkins with 11.“University is the most athletic and motivated team we have played,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard.Monterey’s home game with Dodson Friday was cancelled because of COVID issues with Dodson.The Wolves play at Glenmora Tuesday.Delta Charter splits with General TrassDelta Charter’s girls defeated General Trass 72-55, while the DCS boys fell 72-55 in Lake Providence Tuesday.Chyann Lee led the Lady Storm with 22 points, while Roniya Ellis added 20.Ronald Ellis Jr., paced the Delta Charter boys with 28, while Amorian Grey added 10.Delta Charter hosts St. Frederick Friday in its District 2-1A opener. 