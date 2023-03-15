Delta Charter’s softball team improved to 7-4 with 26-8 win over Delhi Charter Tuesday in Delhi.
Ally Atwood and sister Kayvan Atwood both homered for the Lady Storm.
Rami Burks and Ally Atwood pitched for Delta Charter.
Delta Charter hosts Block on Monday.
Monterey’s Lady Wolves won their seventh straight game, defeating Grace Christian 16-4 Tuesday in Monterey.
Monterey, 10-4, is ranked No. 12 in Division V non-select.
Erin Tiffee hit a grand slam and doubled, driving in seven runs.
Macee Green and Hannah Hitt also had two hits.
Hitt got the win, allowing six hits.
Monterey plays at Avoyelles Charter Thursday.
Monterey High’s baseball team defeated Rapides 8-5 Monday in Monterey.
Bryce Barfoot, Treyten Charrier and Colby Barfoot had two hits each.
Landon Duncan pitched five innings for the Wolves.
Monterey plays at Rapides Thursday.
Delta Charter School fell to Buckeye 12-0 Tuesday in Ferriday.
The Storm were held without a hit in the contest.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever had that happen,” said Delta Charter head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “We hit a lot of balls right at them. Buckeye has a good baseball team.Gunner Smith did a real good job battling on the mound for us.”
Delta Charter plays in the Grace Christian Tournament this weekend.
