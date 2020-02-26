Delta Charter's softball team opened its season with a 19-0 win over Rayville Tuesday.
The game was originally scheduled for Rayville, but was moved to Ferriday because of field conditions.
Jaden Boydstun threw a one-hitter and hit her first home run out of the park.
DCS had 11 hits in the contest. McKenzie Watts doubled and tripled, Skyler Hawley had two hits, while Sophie Cooper, Sydney Burns doubled and Maddi White tripled. Addie Johnson singled.
Boydstun struck out nine.
Delta Charter plays at Grant Thursday.
Lady Vikings fall in opener
Vidalia High's softball team dropped its season-opener at Caldwell, falling to the Lady Spartans 10-0.
Caldwell scored six runs in the first inning.
Allysa Cupstid had Vidalia's only hit.
"Abby Fielder did a good job on the mound," said Lady Viking head coach Forrest Foster. "I was pleased with the effort, but we have a lot to work on."
Vidalia plays at Franklin Parish Thursday.
