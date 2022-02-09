Ferriday High’s boys won their third straight game, defeating Beekman Charter 57-45 in Bastrop Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans defeated Beekman 42-31.
The girls bracket will be released February 14.
The boys bracket follows a week later.
Ferriday’s boys are trying to schedule a make-up game with Tensas before the playoffs.
Ferriday’s boys were led by Derrick Carson with 14 points, while Keynan Milligan added nine. Tre Jackson scored eight points, had 12 rebounds and blocked four shots.
The Lady Trojans were led by Aaliyah Gray with 23 points. Shekayla Miller added 156.
Vidalia boys fall to Rayville
Vidalia High’s boys fell to Rayvllle 84-40.
The Vikings were led by Trenton Davis with 23 points, while Kabari Davis added nine.
Vidalia’s girls did not play because of quarantine issues.
Vidalia hosts Madison on Friday.
Monterey splits games
Monterey spilt a pair of games at Grace Christian as the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Warriors 56-10, while Monterey’s boys fell 61-50.
“We’re just not playing good basketball right now,” Monterey coach Eric Richard said of his boys team, which will have to play a road game in the first round of the playoffs after dropping out of the top 16.
Monterey usually plays a home playoff game in Vidalia, Ferriday or Jonesville because their gym is too small.
Friday’s game against Oak Hill will be the final game played in the current gym.
“I told the guys regardless, we would still play on the road and maybe this will work out for the better,” Richard said. “We’re just in a funk and have to play through it.”
Delta Charter falls to West Feliciana
Delta Charter’s girls fell to West Feliciana 53-39 Tuesday in St. Francisville.
Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 11 points, while Chyann Lee added nine.
Delta Charter hosts Tensas Thursday for Senior Night. The Lady Storm will find out where they will play in the first round of the Class A playoffs on Sunday.
Delta Charter’s boys did not play Tuesday.
After hosting Tensas Thursday, Delta Charter’s boys host Block Tuesday and play at Sicily Island February 17 in their final regular season games.
