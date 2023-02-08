Ferriday sweeps on Senior Night
Ferriday High’s basketball teams recognized their seniors, and finished the night on bright notes as the Trojans and Lady Trojans cruised past Beekman Charter Tuesday in Ferriday.
It was the final regular season game for both Ferriday teams.
Ferriday boys defeated Beekman 66-48, while the Lady Trojans posted a 62-45 win.
Senior Pamerion Swanson led the Trojans with 25 points.
Keynan Milligan added 19 and Marquise Terrell 12.
Lady Trojan seniors Anashia Hawkins, Myla Harbor and Akyri Sheppard led Ferriday in their win.
“They played phenomenal,” said Lady Trojan coach Lisa Abron.
Hawkins led the way with 18 point, while Harbor added 17 and Sheppard 11.
Delta Charter splits with Block.
Delta Charter’s Lady Storm defeated Block 49-16, while the Storm boys fell 58-51 to the Bears.
The Lady Storm outscored Block 22-0 in the first quarter, and led 39-2 at halftime.
Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Chyann Lee added nine.
Delta Charter hosts Delhi Thursday. The Lady Storm can clinch the district title with a win, while a loss would leave them as co-champs.
Block’s boys led 15-11 after one period and 26-22 at halftime.
Ronald Ellis and Juvari Singleton led the Storm with 14 points each. Tyrin Singleton added 12.
Vidalia splits with Rayville
Vidalia’s Lady Vikings, which went without a win last season, picked up their ninth win of the season, defeating the Lady Hornets 42-33.
The Lady Vikings outscored Rayville 25-5 in the fourth quarter for the win.
Morgan Wyatt led the Lady Vikings with 10 points, while Madelynn Denny added seven.
“It’s a process, but we are definitely building something,” said Lady Viking head coach Flora McKnight.
Vidalia’s boys fell to Rayville 63-54.
“They got out of here by the skin of their teeth,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith.
Elmari Lewis led Ferriday with 14 points.
Marc Perkins and Chris Brooks added 11 points each.
Vidalia plays at Madison Friday.
Monterey swept by Avoyelles Charter
Monterey High dropped a pair of games Tuesday at the Jack Bairnsfather Gymnasium, as the boys fell 63-39 to the Vikings, while the Lady Wolves fell 39-18.
“They are very good,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard. “We jumped on them 5-0 in the boys game, and then three minutes later is 18-5.
Sam Gemar led the Wolves with nine points, while Nathan Blount added eight.
The Lady Wolves were led by Erin Tiffee and Kenzie Avery with four points each.
Monterey travels to Harrisonburg Thursday before hosting Harrisonburg on Friday.
