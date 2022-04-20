Delta Charter head softball coach Jeannie Beach did not even have to bring up the Lady Storm’s 10-8 loss to Block in the second round of the 2019 playoffs after DCS received a first-round bye.
“I was telling them a story, and one of the girls said, ‘Yeah, just like the Block game.’”
Beach had her team’s full attention talking about how the playoffs are a special time and for the younger players to appreciate the moment.
Delta Charter did more than appreciate. The Lady Storm scored 12 runs in the first inning, with Beach having to tell her girls to leave the base early twice to end the first inning.
DCS added four runs in the second for a 16-0 win in two innings.
After Sicily Island went down in order in the top of the first, Delta Charter began the onslaught as Sydney Bruns reached on an error, Maddi White walked and Sophie Cooper rounded the bases for an inside the park home run.
Winning pitcher Jaden Boydstun tripled, Ally Atwood doubled and Rami Burns reached on an error.
Pyper Bown singled, Kavan Atwood reached on a passed ball and Burns tripled.
White singled, Cooper walked and Boydstun delivered her 16th dinger of the season over the right field fence.
Atwood doubled, Brown singled and advanced on an error before the inning ended on the intentional base running outs.
Gracie Hale added a double in the second inning.
Delta Charter met Oberlin in the second round, and will likely host LaSalle Friday if both teams win in the second round.
Delta Charter falls to OCS
Ouachita Christian scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to break open a close game as the Eagles defeated the Storm 14-2 in Monroe Tuesday.
Preston Higgins, Ethan Keith, Payten Roberts and Lawson Reyes singled for the Storm.
Delta Charter ends the regular season at River Oaks in Monroe Thursday.
Playoff brackets will be released Sunday.
Monterey falls to Grace Christian
Monterey High dropped the first of two back-to-back game to Grace Christian, falling 11-4 in Alexandria Tuesday.
The two teams met today (Wednesday) in Monterey.
Monterey has scored 206 runs in 16 games.
The Wolves will find out Sunday if they receive a first-round bye in the Class B playoffs.
Vidalia swept by Beekman
Vidalia High’s baseball team fell to Beekman 10-0 on Tuesday in Bastrop.
The Vikings lost to the Tigers 18-4 on Monday.
Vidalia hosts Sicily Island Thursday before ending its season Friday with a doubleheader against Rayville.
