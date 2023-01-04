Tuesday roundup Jan 4, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High split a pair of games at Block in Jonesville Tuesday, as the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Bears 38-18, while Monterey’s boys fell 67-61 in overtime.“We ran out of gas in overtime, but I thought we played well,” said Monterey head coach Eric Richard.Nathan Blount led Monterey with 25 points, while Jack Magoun added 15 and Brandon Tiffee 12. The Lady Wolves were led by Addy LaCaze with 20 points, while Macee Green added 12.Monterey hosts Dodson for Homecoming Friday.Vidaiia dropped a pair of games at Caldwell Parish High in Columbia Tuesday. The Viking boys fell to the Spartans 61-46, while the Lady Vikings fell 49-36.Vidalia visits Ferriday Tuesday in non-district games.The two teams meet January 17 in Vidalia in games that count in district.Vidalia hosts Tensas January 11 in a make-up game. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monterey Sport Wolves Eric Richard Pair Overtime Game Boy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Candy Canes Dec 28, 2022 Ferriday Garden Club put the finishing touches to the Christmas Decorations on Louisiana Ave… Read moreCandy Canes December Golden Broom Dec 28, 2022 The winner of the December Golden Broom is Delta Bank. It is always perfectly landscaped and… Read moreDecember Golden Broom Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners
