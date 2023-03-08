Tuesday Roundup By Joey Martin Mar 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia High’s baseball team picked up its first win of the season after starting out 0-4, defeating Georgetown 16-6 Tuesday in Vidalia.Vidalia led 6-4 when a Viking player was ejected for arguing a call at second base.“At that point in the past we would have folded,” said Vidalia coach Seth Thompson. “But the guys toughened up and made plays.” Junior Clay Watts entered the game as pitcher in the fourth inning with a 2-run lead.“Clay was the our shining star,” Thompson said. “He threw 90 percent strikes allowed two hits struck out six and did not walk anyone.”Vidalia ended the game in the sixth with a run for a 10-run rule win.Freshman T.J. Williams was 3-for-3 with a walk.Gabe Rushing had three hits in four at-bats.Luke Williams and Jake Spears had two hits each.Vidalia hosts Monterey Saturday at 1 p.m.Lady Vikings cruiseThe Vidalia High Lady Vikings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 12-4 win over Georgetown Tuesday in Vidalia.The Lady Vikings scored six runs in the second inning as Allie LeBlanc, Hallie Weatherly and Taegen Kenny had RBI hits.LeBlanc, the winning pitcher, finished with three hits.Weatherly, Grace Barr and Kirsten Grove had two hits each. Vidalia will compete in the Jewel Sumner Tournament this weekend in Hammond.Lady Wolves win bigMonterey’s softball team cruised to a 17-1 win over Rapides.The Lady Wolves scored 21 runs in the first inning.Brianna King singled and walked three times.Emma Dale singled and walked twice.Hannah Hitt pitched two innings, allowing two hits.Jessa Whittington allowed one hit over one inning, striking out two.Monterey baseball fallsMonterey’s baseball team fell to fell with a 13-1 loss to LaSalle Tuesday in Monterey.Bryce Barfoot led the Wolves at the plate.“Hopefully we’ll have a silver lining soon,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard.Monterey hosts St. Joseph Friday before traveling to Vidalia Saturday for a 1 p.m. contest. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Softball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Library hosts virtual review Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank presents, “Charles Krauthammer, The Making of a Wise… Read moreLibrary hosts virtual review Women's conference scheduled this weekend Mar 1, 2023 Women of Honor Women's Conference will be held Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4 in Ferriday. Read moreWomen's conference scheduled this weekend AARP course slated for library Mar 1, 2023 Concordia Parish Library and Delta Bank will host the “AARP” Smart Driver’s Course from 8:30… Read moreAARP course slated for library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.