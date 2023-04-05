Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Apr 5, 2023 Apr 5, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monterey High’s Lady Wolves kept their hopes for a first round playoff game at home as the Lady Wolves rallied past Avoyelles Charter 13-12 in Monterey Tuesday.The Lady Wolves, 18-10 and 8-1 in district, are No. 14 in Division V non-select.The top 28 teams advance to the playoffs, with the top six receiving first-round byes. Lacie Keith, Briana King, Zoe Young and Hannah Hitt had multiple hits for the Lady Wolves, led by Keith with threee hits.Cammie Duncan was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning with the bases loaded for a key run in the contest.Monterey is scheduled to host Harrisonburg Thursday.The Lady Wolves host Vidalia Tuesday.Delta Charter rollsDelta Charter defeated Block 21-3 Tuesday in Jonesville.Pyper Brown delivered a home run for the Lady Storm.Delta Charter, ranked No. 17 in Division IV non-select, was scheduled to play Delhi Thursday. That game is being re-scheduled.Lady Vikings fallVidalia Vidalia High’s Lady Vikings fell to Family Community Christian School 14-4 Tuesday in Winnsboro.The Lady Vikings, 12-15, are ranked No. 26 in Division III non-select.Vidalia plays at LaSalle Friday.Delta Charter baseball cruises Delta Charter’s baseball team defeated Sicily Island 22-8 Tuesday at Sicily Island.Kyle Whatley, Layton Mullins and Davis Cooper had three hits each.Ethan Keith and Tyrin Singleton collected two hits each.Delta Charter will compete in the district tournament next Tuesday and Thursday at Delhi Charter.Monterey rolls.Monterey High’s baseball team cruised past Alexandria Country Day 16-4 Tuesday in Alexandria.The Wolves scored 11 runs in the top of the seventh inning.Monterey, 7-8, is ranked No. 21 in Division V.Cooper Wells led Monterey with four hits.Landon Whittington, Nathan Blount and Treyton Carrier had two hits each.Monterey is scheduled to host Country Day on Thursday.Vidalia fallsVidalia High’s baseball team fell to Beekman Charter 13-0 Tuesday in Bastrop.The Vikings are 6-7 overall and 1-2 in district.Vidalia is ranked No. 25 in Division III non-select.Vidalia visits Jena on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Publish Easter service for free Updated Mar 27, 2023 The Concordia Sentinel would like to know if your church or organization is planning a speci… Read morePublish Easter service for free Library hosts ACT class Mar 23, 2023 Improve your ACT scores at Concordia Parish Library! Stephen Collins will instruct students … Read moreLibrary hosts ACT class Macedonia to host fellowship Mar 23, 2023 A ministers fellowship will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Macedonia B. C., 33 M… Read moreMacedonia to host fellowship
