Delta Charter School dropped a pair of one-run games at Adams County Christian School Tuesday, dropping the first game 4-3 before falling 5-4 in the second game.
The Storm collected two hits in the first game - as Eli Brown and Zach Clayton both singledred.
Cole McGivaren walked twice.Landon Davis drove in a run.
Davis and Drew Brown allowed only two hits.
The Storm scored two runs in the second and third innings.
Delta Charter left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings.
Drew Brown had Delta Charter's only it in the 5-4 loss to the Rebels.
Delta Charter hosts its own tournament Thursday through Saturday.
The Storm play Bolton Thursday, Higgins on Friday and Rayville on Saturday.
Lady Wolves drop first game
Monterey's Lady Wolves droped their first game of the season as Oak Hill scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Monterey 8-2 in Hineston Tuesday.
Oak Hill scored two runs in the third inning, but the Lady Wolves answered with two in the top of the fourth.
Monterey committed four errors over the first four innings and finished with seven.
Maddy Green had three hits for Monterey.
Meah Peoples added two hits.
Andy Gray and Hannah Hitt each singled.
Monterey hosts Grace Christian Thursday.
