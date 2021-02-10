It was a rough night for parish basketball teams as Delta Charter's boys and girls were swept by Delhi, while Monterey's boys fell to Grace Christian.
Grace Christian does not have a girls team.
Delta Charter's girls only trailed Delhi 25-23 at halftime, but the Lady Bears outscored the Lady Storm 22-5 in the third quarter on its way to a 56-41 win.
Shyvlie Blaney led Delta Charter with 27 points.
Delhi's boys defeated Delta Charter 67-34.
The Bears outscored the Storm 10-4 in the second quarter and 21-8 in the third period.
Delhi sophomore Eric Washington was 8-of-12 from the field, scoring 16 points.
Delta Charter plays at Cedar Creek Thursday.
Grace Christan's boys clinched the district title with a 49-39 win over the Wolves.
"It was a hard-fought game," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "They would have a seven-point lead, we would cut it to one, and then they would go back up. We just couldn't get over that hump. But the effort was there."
Ethan Clark led Monterey with 16 points. Cole Centanni added 10.
Monterey plays at Oak Hill Friday.
