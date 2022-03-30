Tuesday roundup Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monterey’s Briana King held Grace Christian to three hits as the Lady Wolves defeated Grace Christian 6-2 Tuesday in Monterey.Monterey, which did not commit an error, was led offensively by Meah Peoples with a double and single, and Maddy Green and Hannah Hitt, who both collected two singles.Allie Lipsey tripled. Monterey hosts Franklin Parish Monday. Delta Charter baseball gets winDelta Charter’s baseball team picked up its second win of the season, defeating Delhi 16-2 Tuesday in Ferriday.Ethan Keith allowed three hits and struck out 11 over five innings.Will Wiley doubled and singled and drove in five runs.Davis Cooper singled twice.Preston Higgins doubled, while Keith and Chase McGraw both singled.Delta Charter plays at Family Community Christian School Thursday.Vidalia baseball team downs River OaksVidalia’s baseball team broke a four-game losing streak with an 11-7 over River Oaks Tuesday in Vidalia.Gage Cupstid pitched 4 2/3 innings striking out 10.Braden Goldman came in with runners on second and third and allowed only one earned run. Goldman struck out four with no walks.Luke Williamson tripled ans singled. Gabe Rushing doubled and singled.Tyrin Jordan had a two-RBI double.Vidalia hosts University Friday.Monterey falls to Glenmora Monterey High dropped a tough 3-2 baseball contest to Glenmora Tuesday at Glenmora.Glenmora scored the winning run in the bottom of the fourth.JJ Farris and Connor Boyd both singled twice for Monterey.Kerry King and Bryce Barfoot both singled.Monterey hosts Glenmora Thursday.Lady Storm fall to Oak GroveDelta Charter’s softball team fell to Oak Grove 14-2 Tuesday in Ferriday.Ally Atwood and Rami Burks both singled for the Lady Storm’s only hits.Burks also walked.The Lady Storm committed eight errors in the contest.Delta Charter plays at Franklin Parish Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 