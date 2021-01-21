Delta Charter dropped a pair of District 2-1A contests, as the Lady Storm fell 72-37 to Cedar Creek, while the DCS boys lost 68-58 Tuesday in Ferriday.
"We had to foul them at the end and they made their free throws," said Delta Charter boys coach Geary Crawford.
Javari Singleton led the Storm with 17 points. Amir Cooper added 13 and Trace Miller 12 before folding out. Tyrin Singleton added nine.
The Storm are ranked No. 24 in Class 1A power rankings.
Shyvlie Blaney led the Lady Storm with 17 points.
Delta Charter is ranked No. 15 in the Class 1A power rankings.
Delta Charter hosts Oak Grove Thursday.
That game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up a day as Oak Grove has several football players going on recruiting trips.
DCS soccer girls fall
Delta Charter's girls soccer team fell to Ouachita Christian 8-0 Tuesday in Monroe.
There was not a boys game.
The Storm host Rapides Friday before traveling back to Ouachita Christian on Monday in the final regular season game.
Monterey High's boys defeated Glenmora 47-38 Tuesday to improve to 2-0 in District 6B play.
"It should not have been that close," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "We missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter, and that's usually a recipe for disaster."
Ethan Clark led Monterey with 18 points, while Phillip Atkins added 12 and Daylen Gray 10.
"When Ethan and Phillip are scoring, we can be pretty good," Richard said. "Daylen had a sneaky 10 points. I didn't realize he had that much until I looked at the books."
Monterey's boys are now 12-3.
Monterey's girls fell to Glenmora 50-27.
Allie Lipsey and Graycie Wiley scored eight points each for the Lady Wolves.
"They ran a box-and-one on Allie," Richard said.
The Lady Wolves are 8-5 overall and 0-2 in district.
Monterey plays at Grace Christian Friday and hosts Oak Hill Tuesday.
