Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Jan 5, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter swept a pair of games from Block in Jonesville Tuesday as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Bears 50-43, while the Delta Charter boys posted a 65-56 win.Delta Charter’s boys outscored Block 26-6 in the second quarter after trailing 16-14 in the first quarter.Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Amir Cooper added 15 and Juvari Singleton 10. The Lady Storm was led by Roniya Ellis with 29 points, while Chyann Lee added 15.Vidalia boys fall to Tensas Vidalia High’s boys fell to Tensas 47-43 Tuesday in St. Jospeh.Trenton Davis led the Vikings with 16 points, while Chris Brooks added 15.Vidalia’s girls are in quarantine after Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry tested positive for COVID.Vidalia plays at Sicily Island Friday.The Vikings host Ferriday Tuesday. Ferriday boys fall to MadisonFerriday High’s boys fell to Madison Tuesday in Tallulah.The Jaguars defeated the Trojans 64-45.Derrick Carson led Ferriday with 15 points, while Montrell Reynolds added 13.The game was not a district game. Each school plays only one district game. Ferriday hosts Madison January 25 in a game that will count as district.Ferriday’s girls had to cancel their game with Madison because the Lady Trojans have four COVID cases.Ferriday’s boys play at Natchez Friday. The girls game has been cancelled.Monterey game cancelledMonterey’s scheduled games at Montgomery Tuesday because of the passing of one of the coach’s wives.Monterey’s boys play at Vidalia Thursday. There will be no girls game because the Lady Vikings are under quarantine. 