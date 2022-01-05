Delta Charter swept a pair of games from Block in Jonesville Tuesday as the Lady Storm defeated the Lady Bears 50-43, while the Delta Charter boys posted a 65-56 win.

Delta Charter’s boys outscored Block 26-6 in the second quarter after trailing 16-14 in the first quarter.

Ronald Ellis Jr., led Delta Charter with 21 points, while Amir Cooper added 15 and Juvari Singleton 10.

The Lady Storm was led by Roniya Ellis with 29 points, while Chyann Lee added 15.

Vidalia boys fall to Tensas 

Vidalia High’s boys fell to Tensas 47-43 Tuesday in St. Jospeh.

Trenton Davis led the Vikings with 16 points, while Chris Brooks added 15.

Vidalia’s girls are in quarantine after Lady Viking head coach Tema Larry tested positive for COVID.

Vidalia plays at Sicily Island Friday.

The Vikings host Ferriday Tuesday.

Ferriday boys fall to Madison

Ferriday High’s boys fell to Madison Tuesday in Tallulah.

The Jaguars defeated the Trojans 64-45.

Derrick Carson led Ferriday with 15 points, while Montrell Reynolds added 13.

The game was not a district game. Each school plays only one district game. Ferriday hosts Madison January 25 in a game that will count as district.

Ferriday’s girls had to cancel their game with Madison because the Lady Trojans have four COVID cases.

Ferriday’s boys play at Natchez Friday. The girls game has been cancelled.

Monterey game cancelled

Monterey’s scheduled games at Montgomery Tuesday because of the passing of one of the coach’s wives.

Monterey’s boys play at Vidalia Thursday. There will be no girls game because the Lady Vikings are under quarantine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.