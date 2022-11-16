Tuesday roundup Nov 16, 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferriday High’s boys and girls dropped their season-openers, as visiting Delhi swept the Trojans and Lady Trojans Tuesday at Ferriday Junior High.Delhi’s boys defeated Ferriday 68-44, as four Bear players scored 13 points each, with Jim’Nerius Stapleton hitting two 3-pointers.The Trojans were led by Parmerion Swanson with 13 points and Keynan Milligan with 10. The Lady Trojans fell to the Lady Bears 66-43.Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 17 point, while Myla Harbor and Akari Sheppard added 12 points each.Ferriday plays at Franklin Parish Friday. Monterey sweeps LartoMonterey High cruised to wins at Central of Larto Tuesday, as the Lady Wolves defeated Central 41-4, while Monterey boys won 66-32. The Lady Wolves were led by Addy Lamaze with 20 points.Jack Magoun led the boys with 11 points, while Talon Blount added 10.Monterey hosts Buckeye Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Veteran programs slated for schools Nov 9, 2022 Doug McAllister and Jeff McClure with Point Man International Ministries, Miss-Lou, spoke at… Read moreVeteran programs slated for schools Local schools to honor veterans Nov 2, 2022 Ferriday High will present a Veteran’s Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 9, Vidalia High will h… Read moreLocal schools to honor veterans Church news Oct 20, 2022 First Baptist Church of Ferriday Read moreChurch news COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking local playoff matchups for Round 2Sterlington prepares for epic Union rematch in second roundRebels switch it up in backfield during dominant Chalmette victoryJerry Lee Lewis remembered in FerridayOuachita rallies on the road in the playoffs to earn Ruston rematchRichwood 'finishes' in opening round playoff victoryFirst Methodist Monroe votes to disaffiliateWest Monroe sends 5 to the next levelNeville's Carter, Jarrell sign to play college ballObituaries published Nov. 9, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
