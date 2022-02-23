Monterey High’s softball team scored seven runs in the second and third inning on its way to a 17-5 win over Vidalia Tuesday at Recreation District 3 Complex.

The Lady Wolves, 4-0 loaded the bases in the first inning, but a diving catch by Lady Viking left fielder Madelyn Foley and quick throw the third to double up the runner got Vidalia out of the inning.

Monterey had 15 hits, led by Allie Lipsey with triple, double and single and a walk. Aubrey Powell, Maddy Green, Hannah Hitt, Meah Peoples and Macee Green had two hits each.

Maddelyn Fielder had two of Vidalia’s eight hits.

Hitt got the win for Monterey.

Delta Charter gets first win

Delta Charter’s baseball team defeated Sicily Island 16-1 Tuesday at Sicily Island.

Preston Higgins and Payten Roberts doubled and singled, Will Wiley doubled and Davis Cooper singled for the Storm.

Chase McGraw got the win for Delta Charter.

Delta Charter plays at University Academy Thursday.

