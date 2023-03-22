Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vidalia freshman T.J. Williams tossed a no-hitter in his first varsity outing on the mound as the Vikings cruised to a 22-1 win over Block Tuesday in Vidalia.“T.J. threw strikes and did a great job for us,” said Vidalia coach Seth Thompson.Jake Spears tripled, doubled and singled for the Vikings. Clay Watts doubled and singled twice.Gage Cupstid and Gabe Rushing had two hits each. Kaden Trahern added a single.Vidalia visits Georgetown Friday before traveling to Oberlin Saturday.Lady Storm pound BlockDelta Charter’s Lady Storm defeated Block 16-2 Tuesday in Ferriday.“We hit the ball, and did not make an error,” said Delta Charter assistant coach Milan McGraw.Ally Atwood led the Lady Storm with three hits, while Rachel Brown added two hits.Winning pitcher Rami Burks, Sydney Burns, Maddi White and Janiya Singleton had one hit each.Delta Charter hosts Delhi Charter Thursday.Lady Wolves upend HarrisonburgErin Tiffee homered, doubled twice and singled to lead Monterey’s Lady Wolves in a 15-7 win over Harrisonburg Tuesday in Harrisonburg. The Lady Wolves scored seven runs in the fourth inning.Macee Green homered and added a base hit.Winning pitcher Briana King and Cammie Duncan also had multiple hits.Monterey plays at Rapides Thursday.Lady Vikings battle ManghamVidalia High’s Lady Vikings fell to Mangham 7-1 Tuesday in a district.The Lady Vikings were led by pitcher Allie LeBlanc with two hits.Taylor McElwee tripled.Vidalia is hosting the Forrest Foster Tournament Friday and Saturday.Monterey falls to Grace ChristianMonterey High’s baseball team fell to Grace Christian 10-6 in Monterey Tuesday.“We competed,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard. “They have a good baseball team. I thought we played pretty well. We just left too many men on base.”Monterey plays at Grace Christian in Alexandria Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Archeological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library will host a program on the Louisiana Purchase Expeditions by Joseph… Read moreArcheological consultant speaker at Vidalia Library Library lists march memorials, honorariums Mar 15, 2023 Thoughtfulness Thinking: Mindfulness & Thoughtfulness Thinking: Positive Thinking by Vic… Read moreLibrary lists march memorials, honorariums Library to host landscaping program Mar 15, 2023 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Clayton Library on Thursday, March 23 … Read moreLibrary to host landscaping program
