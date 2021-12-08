Vidalia High split a pair of games in its home opener Tuesday as the Viking boys defeated Sicily Island 51-44, while the Lady Vikings fell 40-22.

Vidalia’s boys trailed 26-8 at halftime, but outscored the Tigers 43-18 in the second half.

Trenton Davis led the Vikings with 19 points, while Chris Brooks added 15 and Sema’j Hayes 10.

Xavier Bates led Sicily Island with 13 points.

Kiersten Grove led the Lady Vikings.

Vidalia hosts Block Friday.

Delta Charter soccer teams fall 

Delta Charter’s soccer teams dropped two games at West Ouachita Monday as the girls fell 3-0, while the boys dropped a 4-0 contest.

“We didn’t play our best, but the effort was there,” said Delta Charter girls coach Christal McGlothin. “They scored all three of their goals in the first half. We stepped it up in the second half.”

Delta Charter hosts Tioga Friday.

