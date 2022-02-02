Ferriday sweeps Mangham

Ferriday High’s boys returned from a two-game suspension to post a thrilling 65-63 overtime win over Mangham in overtime Tuesday in Mangham.

The Trojans forfeited two games last week after an altercation at General Trass last month. Three players were also suspended.

Ferriday head coach Shawn Davis was also without Sharone Finister, who is out for the remainder of the season with an injury.

“This has been quite the roller coaster ride,” Davis said.

Keynan Milligan led Ferriday with 17 points.

Derrick Carson added 12.

The Trojans are 8-12.

The Lady Trojans held on for a 42-38 win over the Lady Dragons.

“We’ve had a lot of distractions,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “But the girls played through a lot of adversity.”

Aaliyah Gray led Ferriday with 14 points, while Shakeyla Miller added 12. Anasia Hawkins scored nine with three 3-pointers.

Ferriday girls at 13-5. The Trojans host Delhi Charter for Senior Night Friday.

Delta Charter splits

Delta Charter’s Lady Storm defeated Sicily Island 45-26, while the Storm boys dropped their fifth straight game, 62-54 to Sicily Island Tuesday in Sicily Island.

The Lady Storm led the Lady Tigers 29-8 at halftime.

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter with 17 points, while Chyann Lee added eight.

Delta Charter’s were led by Ronald Ellis Jr., with 18. Jestin Garrison added 14 and Amir Cooper 12.

Delta Charter plays at River Oaks Friday.

Vidalia High drops two

Vidalia High dropped a pair of games at Delhi Charter Tuesday.

The Viking boys fell to the Gators 49-46 in overtime.

“We just didn’t execute,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith. “We had chances to win.”

Trenton Davis led Vidalia with 14 points. Sema’J Hayes added 10.

The Lady Vikings fell to Delhi Charter 51-5.

Morgan Wyatt scored five for Vidalia.

The Vikings host Mangham Friday.

Delta Charter soccer girls ends season

Delta Charter’s girls soccer team saw its season come to an end Tuesday in New Orleans as the Lady Storm fell to Louise McGhee 8-0.

The Lady Storm were ranked No. 24 in Division IV, while Louise McGhee is No. 9.

McGehee advances to play No. 1 Catholic-New Iberia, which received a first-round bye.

Delta Charter was without goalkeeper Sydney Sharp, who has been out with an injury.

“That really hurt because it causes a lot of change,” said Delta Charter coach Christal McGlothin. “But we just didn’t play with a lo of heart. The effort was not there. McGhee wanted it more.”

Delta Charter finishes the year at 7-10-4.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.