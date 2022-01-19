Ferriday High tipped off District 2-2A play with a sweep of Vidalia Tuesday in Ferriday.
Vidalia’s boys defeated Ferriday 37-36 last week, but that game did not count as district because coaches voted to play only one district game against each district team because of COVID.
The boys game Tuesday was another low-scoring contest as the Ferriday boys defeated Vidalia 47-36.
Ferriday led Vidalia 13-5 after one quarter and 23-13 at halftime.
The Trojans outscored the Vikings 10-3 in the third quarter before Vidalia scored 20 points to Ferriday’s 14 in the final period.
Keynan Milligan led Ferriday with 14 points.
Pamerion Swanson added 13 and Derrick Carson 10.
“We played with much more energy and urgency this game,” said Ferriday coach Shawn Davis. “We finally got some much-needed depth back. We played too much man-to-man the previous game. We wanted Vidalia to take more jumps shots.”
Vidalia was led by Chris Brooks with 10.
“We got off to a slow start, and I don’t know what that is all about,” said Vidalia head coach Damus Smith. “The starting gate seems to always be locked for us. We just had so many turnovers in the first half, and half of them were unforced.”
The girls game was the first back for Vidalia in about three weeks because of COVID quarantine
Ferriday’s girls have played one game since being out since December 30 in quarantine.
The Lady Trojans raced out to a 44-4 lead and cruised to a 68-8 win.
“We started off really good, which is something that has been our downfall most of the season,” said Ferriday coach Lisa Abron. “I was glad to let some of the younger girls get out there and play because they need the experience.”
Zoria Boxley led Ferriday with 15 points, followed by Aaliyah Gray with 15 and Shakeyla Miller with 13.
Vidalia plays at Madison Friday, while Ferriday visits General Trass.
Monterey drops two at Glenmora.
Monterey High dropped a pair of games at Glenmora as the boys came up shot by a 46-38 score, while the Lady Wolves fell 73-48.
Monterey’s boys were without starting guard Phillip Atkins, who was out ill.
“We missed Phillip because he makes things go, but we still missed too many easy shots,” said Monterey coach Eric Richard.
Nathan Blount led Monterey with 18 points.
The Lady Wolves fell to Glenmora, 73-48.
“It was a 14-point game with two minutes left when I pulled the starters,” Richard said. “But they have an outstanding ball team.”
Addy LaCaze led Monterey with 16 points, Macee Green added 15 and Allie Lipsey 12.
Monterey hosts Grace Christian Friday.
Delta Charter drops two
Delta Charter dropped a pair of district games to Cedar Creek in Ruston Tuesday, as the boys fell 50-42, while the Lady Storm lost 63-31.
The Storm was led by Amorian Grey with 15 points.
Carlee Short and Jaden Boydstun led the Lady Storm with seven points each.
Delta Charter hosts Ouachita Christian Friday at 6 p.m.
