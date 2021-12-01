Delta Charter sweeps Jena

Delta Charter claimed a pair of wins over 3A Jena Tuesday in Ferriday as the Lady Storm jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead on its way to a 51-38 win, while the Storm boys held off Jena 59-57.

Roniya Ellis led Ferriday with 24 points. Carlee Short added 10.

In the boys contest, Delta Charter outscored Jena 19-11 in the third quarter for a 49-36 lead.

But the Giants rallied back, outscoring the Storm 21-10 in the final period, taking a one-point lead at one point. Ronald Ellis Jr., converted two lay-ups to help Delta Charter pull out the win.

Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with 18 points. Juvari Singleton and Ronald Ellis Jr., added 13 each.

Monterey sweeps Harrisonburg

Monterey swept a pair of games from Harrisonburg Tuesday in Monterey as the Lady Wolves posted a 41-10 win, while Monterey’s were victorious by a 46-21 score.

Allie Lipsey paced the Lady Wolves with 11 points.

Conner Boyd was top scorer for the boys with nine points, while Phillip Atkins added eight.

Lady Trojans cruise to win

 Ferriday High’s girls cruised past Block 68-27 Tuesday at the Ferriday Junior High gym.

There was no boys game because of a case of COVID-19 tracing.

Anasia Hawkins led the Lady Trojans with 14 points, including two shots from half court.

Ferriday competes in the Tensas Tournament this week.

Delta Charter soccer ties

Delta Charter’s girls soccer team tied Franklin Parish 2-2 in Winnsboro Tuesday.

Cailey Geoghegan and Saige Smith accounted for Delta Charter’s goals, while Saige Smith and Chloe Smith each had an assist.

Delta Charter will compete in the West Ouachita Tournament this weekend. The Storm host Buckeye here Friday.

  

 

 

 

