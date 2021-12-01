Tuesday roundup By Joey Martin Dec 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Delta Charter sweeps JenaDelta Charter claimed a pair of wins over 3A Jena Tuesday in Ferriday as the Lady Storm jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead on its way to a 51-38 win, while the Storm boys held off Jena 59-57.Roniya Ellis led Ferriday with 24 points. Carlee Short added 10.In the boys contest, Delta Charter outscored Jena 19-11 in the third quarter for a 49-36 lead.But the Giants rallied back, outscoring the Storm 21-10 in the final period, taking a one-point lead at one point. Ronald Ellis Jr., converted two lay-ups to help Delta Charter pull out the win.Tyrin Singleton led Delta Charter with 18 points. Juvari Singleton and Ronald Ellis Jr., added 13 each.Monterey sweeps HarrisonburgMonterey swept a pair of games from Harrisonburg Tuesday in Monterey as the Lady Wolves posted a 41-10 win, while Monterey’s were victorious by a 46-21 score.Allie Lipsey paced the Lady Wolves with 11 points.Conner Boyd was top scorer for the boys with nine points, while Phillip Atkins added eight.Lady Trojans cruise to win Ferriday High’s girls cruised past Block 68-27 Tuesday at the Ferriday Junior High gym.There was no boys game because of a case of COVID-19 tracing. Anasia Hawkins led the Lady Trojans with 14 points, including two shots from half court.Ferriday competes in the Tensas Tournament this week.Delta Charter soccer tiesDelta Charter’s girls soccer team tied Franklin Parish 2-2 in Winnsboro Tuesday. Cailey Geoghegan and Saige Smith accounted for Delta Charter’s goals, while Saige Smith and Chloe Smith each had an assist.Delta Charter will compete in the West Ouachita Tournament this weekend. The Storm host Buckeye here Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boys Ferriday High Sport Football Delta Trojans Conner Boyd Saige Smith Contest Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY CPSO announces Christmas Bike Drive Nov 17, 2021 The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will begin collecting bicycles for the Annual CPSO Chr… Read more Event featuring Natchez art returns Nov 11, 2021 Second Saturday at Arts Natchez is back! Read more CPA Nov 11, 2021 CONCORDIA PARISH Academy pre-k and kindergarten students are learning about community helper… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime lossMonroe woman accused of threatening to throw hot grease on victimMonroe man accused of armed robbery at Dollar GeneralMonroe woman arrested for arranging to sell methMPD arrests Monroe man, woman for possessing crack cocaineSterlington police arrest Sterlington man for battering, licking womanMonroe man arrested for battering pregnant victimDeputies arrest a Monroe man for pointing gun at womanNo. 1 Sterlington takes out defending champs Madison Prep in OTWest Monroe man arrested for driving stolen vehicle Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe's Arledge vents about officiating after double overtime loss (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.