Delta Charter’s baseball team opened its season with a 16-2 loss to Mangham Tuesday in Ferriday.
“It was a rough night,” said Delta Charter coach Mason Ozburn. “We couldn’t throw strikes. And it was the first time for our guys to seeing live arms. But I did see some good things.”
Drew Brown had two hits for the Storm.
Delta Charter faced Mangham in Mangham today (Wednesday).
Vidalia High’s baseball team opened its season with a 12-7 loss to Grace Christian in Alexandria Tuesday.
Adam Eames was 4-for-4 for the Vikings, while Brett Walsworth was 2-for-5.
“Our bats were great, but we walked too many,” said Viking head coach Nicholas Kennedy. “But that goes with not getting on the field for a week-and-a-half. We only made two errors, which I was pleasantly surprised with.”
Kennedy was looking to schedule a game at Franklin Parish on Thursday.
Vidalia HIgh’s softball team opened its season Tuesday with an 11-1 loss at Caldwell.
“We played real well for three innings and then the wheels came off,” said Lady Viking coach Forrest Foster. “Allie LeBlanc did a great job on the mound. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up. We had mental mistakes and errors. But we can be very competitive this year.”
