Ferriday High's basketball teams continued the success of the football team as the Lady Trojans defeated Sicily Island 76-18, while the Ferriday boys posted a 45-30 win over Sicily Island.
It was the first home game for the Trojans.
Derrick Johnson led Ferriday with 12 points, while Jamarius Johnson added 11.
Tierra Spurs led the Lady Trojans with 21 points, while Shakeyla Miller added 15.
Vidalia High's basketball teams swept a pair of games at Jefferson County in Fayettte.
Vidalia's boys defeated Jefferson County 55-53 as Curtis Washington hit the game-winner with 2.7 seconds remaining.
Washington led Vidalia with 15 points, while Christian Wright added 14.
The Lady Vikings defeated Jefferson County 39-33.
Jamiya Smith led Vidalia with 13 points.
Delta Charter's boys defeated Block 69-54 Tuesday in Jonesville.
The Lady Storm fell to Block 44-37.
