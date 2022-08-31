Two of the last three years have seen no jamboree played at Dee Faircoth Viking Stadium in August.
One was unpreventable. One was — stop me if you’ve heard this rant before — very much avoidable.
In 2020, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association shut down football in August and September because of COVID.
The first game was finally scheduled for October 2.
But COVID forced Vidalia to wait two weeks and open on October 16 against Rayville in its Homecoming and Senior Night game.
The Vikings lost 48-22. Vidalia played five games two years ago (1-4).
That was then.
Now the Vikings had to cancel the 2022 Vidalia Jamboree because of uninterrupted rain all last week.
Vidalia coach Michael Norris did not want to play games that don’t count on a field that would have been torn up for the regular season.
There was talk of moving the jamboree to Beekman Charter, which has a turf field.
That would be the second turf field in Morehouse Parish by next year.
Bastrop High had to move its home game with Franklin Parish to Winnsboro because they are putting in turf.
Morehouse Parish is just the latest of a number of towns or parishes in the state to go to a turf football surface.
They know the importance of improving their athletic facilities.
By the time Norris finally had to pull the plug on Saturday’s jamboree, Beekman coach Joseph Purvis was told school officials did not have enough time to get enough people in line to host a jamboree.
We’ve seen before what a lot of rain does to Vidalia’s playing field. And that’s with the team practicing across the street. My joke about losing a shoe on the sidelines is no longer funny (some would say it was not funny to start with).
I walked outside Saturday at 6 p.m. when the jamboree was scheduled to kick off and just shook my head.
It was cloudy with no humidity.
I’ve spent many a jamboree wiping sweat away and swatting at bugs .
You could not have asked for a better night for high school football in August.
Except for the fact the football field looked like “Lake Faircloth,” to quote Norris in prior situations.
Beside the obvious advantage of getting live action before the season starts, there was the loss of money the jamboree would have brought in.
Norris began pushing for a turf field two years ago, and head former Ferriday coach Stanley Smith on board. Current Ferriday coach Cleothis Cummings is also pushing for it.
Believe me, I don’t like bashing the school board. I know these people personally, and know they are all good people.
But I’m looking at the big picture.
And the big picture should be easy to see. A turf surface would add so much to both schools, as well as the entire parish. I had a football coach from another school tell me a few months ago, “Concordia Parish just doesn’t seem to get it.”
I couldn’t argue that point.
Vidalia Mayor Buz.Craft gets it.
The former Viking quarterback has proposed the Town of Vidalia using $500,000 of surplus hydroelectric funds to help with putting down a turf field at Vidalia High.
Just think how excited youth football players would be to play on a turf field on Saturday morning.
Or Little Viking cheerleaders to cheer on turf before a home game with their parents and grandparents in the stands..
For the record, Norris had a quote of approximately $1.3 million from GeoSurfaces of St. Gabriel to put in new turf at Vidalia and Ferriday, paint the field and put in an 8-lane track at Vidalia and Ferriday Lower.
That was two years ago. Certainly that price has inflated.
But when the community gets behind something, the students get more excited.
I said before the recreational complex by the municipal complex was built that I was anxiously waiting to see the fields lit up from the busy highway.
And now, traveling down that same highway and looking at a new sparkling Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium with lights shining off the turf would tell other schools that Concordia Parish is tired of being left behind.
Michael Norris does not need to be talking about wanting a turf field anymore.
He needs to be talking about how thrilled and proud the people of Vidalia and Ferriday with the completion of something so positive for Concordia Parish.
Let’s make it happen and maybe we can bring Ferriday, Block, Sicily Island and many new additions to the Vidalia Jamboree.
Rain or shine.
