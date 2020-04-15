Finally.
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association pulled the plug on the spring sports seasons.
The LHSAA finally gave in on Thursday.
And I understand holding out as long as possible because of the unknown factor.
But the logistics are just not good at this time.
It’ was time to stop giving people false hope.
It’s devastating.
You had kids who have waited their turn to lead their teams through exercises and onto the field.
Right now we would be heading into the final two weeks of baseball and softball seasons.
And, in a normal year, It would be just about this time that it would be hitting some of these seniors that their high school careers were coming to an end.
Instead they got hit by a bulldozer. And the finality is really coming down on these young men and women.
This weekend would have had Monterey baseball hosting Georgetown.
Delta Charter would be traveling to Caldwell Friday.
Vidalia High had a home date with Mangham which could have possibly been for the district championship.
Next Thursday and Friday had some big power ranking games set with Monterey baseball at Grace Christian, Delta Charter hosting Ouachita Christian, Vidalia baseball at Beekman and Vidalia softball hosting Caldwell.
Monterey’s girls were seeded No. 8 on March 17.
And this team — with nine seniors — was prepared to make a big run to Sulphur.
The type of leadership you had with Monterey girls comes along once every several years.
It’s a shame to see it wasted.
And while the softball team could have been a surprise in the postseason, the Lady Wolves’ track team was coming off a third place finish at the Class B State Track Meet at LSU last year.
And they were returning most of the team.
Ferriday’s boys and girls track teams were also coming off a banner season.
Ferrriday’s Shekayla Miller, the All-parish Girls Player of the Year as a sophomore this season, placed second in the 200-meters at 25.87 last year.
Curtis Washington of Vidalia placed sixth in the high jump at 6-feet.
Cam’Ron Milligan of Vidalia placed ninth in the 110-hurdles at 17.73.
Delta Charter’s girls were ranked No. 8 in Class A. After losing to Block in the first round last year, Lady Storm head coach Jeannie Beach was eager to get back to the postseason.
Now it’s another year of remembering a disappointing end to a season. I can promise you there would have been no letdown this season.
Vidalia’s girls were at No. 32. Forrest Foster knew he had his work cut out this season, but making the playoffs would have been a good experience for a team with a good group of young players.
There goes that experience.
The baseball rankings had not come out yet in the Louisiana High School Atheltic Association (imagine that), but Louisiana Sportsline continued to one-up the LHSAA with its updated power rankings.
Vidalia was at No. 31, but the Vikings were beginning to overcome their slow start and it was obvious this team was ready to gel.
Delta Charter was at No. 8. At this point, Mason Ozburn would have loved juggling being a new father and new head baseball coach. These players gave their all for their coach.
Monterey was sitting at No. 15 and with Copiah-Lincoln Community College signee Jacob Spinks on the mound, the Wolves were ready to make a run.
Vidalia High baseball coach Michael Norris was preparing for his final season as head baseball coach after taking the job of head football coach at Vidalia.
Norris was also wanting to get a bad taste out of his mouth after the 15-11 Vikings fell to Rosepine 12-9 in a first round playoff contest last year.
Vidalia, which lost its top pitcher, Peyton Fort, to an ACL and MCL injury last year, was the No. 15 seed in Class 2A.
Fort was getting back to his all-star self by the time the season ended abruptly.
And C.J. Chatman had made the roster and was the starting first baseman for the Maroon team at the Perfect Games Prospect Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.
Chatman received a baseball scholarship offer from Alcorn and you can believe the letters would have really started pouring in by now.
But in the end, it is the end for some disappointed seniors.
I can just look back five months ago and see the joy and memories of Ferriday’s football team journey to winning a state championship.
I can’t even imagine these guys not accomplishing that feat.
But knowing the seniors in Concordia Parish, this will only make them stronger.
They are all winners and survivors.
But, oh, what could have been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.