One of my favorite marketing campaigns ever was Nike’s “Witness” that centered around LeBron James back in 2007.
“We are all witnesses” to the greatness of LeBron. Love him or hate him — more people loved him universally back then — it was a fancy way of acknowledging the ride LeBron was taking us on. And I thought that was such a brilliant way of telling casual sports fans, “Hey, you do realize the records this player could break, right?” Many dispute LeBron’s greatest of all time claim, and that’s fine, but after breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record this season, his career is undeniably comparable to the legends that proceeded him.
I thought about those “Witness” billboards and commercials a lot this past week when I was in Las Vegas for UFC 285. Love him or hate him, Jon Jones has a claim for the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. And I didn’t take it for granted that I would see him in person.
For my wife’s 30th birthday, I bought us tickets to go watch UFC 285 in Las Vegas.
Don’t laugh. I’m serious.
Because she married a hardcore fight fan, she’s watched hundreds, if not thousands, of fights throughout our relationship.
It’s become admittedly her second favorite sport (what can compete with football?), and she made it known a long time ago that she wanted to go to a fight one day. Still, this felt like booking both of our 30th birthdays, if you know what I mean…
After keeping this destination a secret for a few months, I jumped in the car last Thursday around 3:30 a.m. and told her where we were headed. She laughed, hesitated and asked, “Did you know Jon was fighting?”
I had an idea thanks to the reporting of MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, but Jones hasn’t fought in three years. So booking travel to Vegas four months in advance was an apropos gamble.
That was my wife’s first question. Her first comment was, “You know no one is going to believe you booked this trip for my enjoyment, right?”
Oh I knew. And I’ve enjoyed the references to Homer Simpson buying his wife a bowling ball that fits his hand. A lot.
The selling point for this trip and Saturday’s event was the return of the G.O.A.T. (That’s greatest of all time for those of you unfamiliar with the acronym.) Jones returned to the octagon after a three-year absence and a move up to the heavyweight division.
Jones is one of the few true crossover superstars in the sport, so to describe the buzz in Vegas, think LSU playing Clemson for the national title in New Orleans, except stars like Tom Brady, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kevin Harvick, Travis Barker, Mario Lopez, Mike Evans, Mark Wahlberg and Conor McGregor were in attendance. Heck, even a Kardashian was there.
This was big time, and it took me a day or two in Vegas to figure out why this felt so massive. When we attended the press conference and weigh-ins, Jones was treated like a massive superstar. And it surprised me... Don’t get me wrong — he was always popular during his dominant run, but he was never quite on this level. Part of me feels like his legend grew in his three-year absence. It was like Michael Jordan (the real G.O.A.T. to many of you) returning to play for the Wizards.
Newer fans who had only heard stories would get to finally witness his greatness in real time. But it was more than just a one-man card.
What separates UFC events from old great boxing events is the emphasis put on the undercard. We showed up to T-Mobile Arena approximately eight hours before the main event started. We watched 14 incredible fights in all, but like those vintage boxing cards, the Las Vegas crowd doesn’t fill the arena until midway through the main card.
And while a part of me will never understand how someone could pay that ticket price and bypass a stacked lineup that has three potential future champions on it, there’s another piece of me that appreciates the steady incline of intensity.
By the time Jones made that walk, the place was packed with everyone on their feet in anticipation of seeing something truly historic. And boy did we. Jones ran through former interim champion Cyril Gane like he was a bum off the strip.
Jones recorded the submission victory in the opening round, and he barely broke a sweat. The roar and ovation from the crowd will be remembered forever. The baddest man on the planet made it look easy against a man who is one of the most terrifying strikers in the world.
I’m not sure where this event ranks in the many great sporting events I’ve attended. I’m not even sure it’s the best combat sports event I’ve been to, as I was lucky enough to attend the rematch between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz back in 2016.
But we did “witness” history. Jones solidified himself as the greatest to do it, Alexa Grasso defeated the most dominant women’s champion in UFC history with a massive upset over Valentina Schevchenko, and Shavkat Rakhmonov, Bo Nickal and Ian Garry showed us why they’re the future of the sport.
I know my wife enjoyed her birthday a lot. But I’ll admit I might’ve enjoyed it just a bit more.
