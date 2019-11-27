If you gave Ferriday coach two yards for every time he said disciplined or undisciplined Friday night he would have surpassed the 100-yard mark.
But that is not a good thing.
In a strange and somewhat ugly Class 2A quarterfinal contest, the Trojans stormed out to a 30-7 first half lead over Port Allen on a muddy field with a running clock certainly come by in the second half.
Early in the third quarter I asked the official if they were going to run the clock. He said we are about to, but then things started getting strange.
Port Allen began taking some cheap shots. And that brought the Trojans down to their level.
I witnessed a punch by a Port Allen player and a Pelican player slamming Blake Tarver’s helmet into the ground after Tarver threw a block. Ferriday fans on the fence had to be restrained as both incidents went undetected.
Ferriday players drew two unsportsmanlike penalties, one the classic the one who pushed back gets caught. This was after a third quarter punt return. Smith sent the Ferriday player to the locker room.
Smith’s wrath was evident throughout the second half as his team showed a lack of discipline not seen all season long.
Port Allen actually played Ferriday to a 6-6 tie in the second half. And a lot of that can be the result of lack of discipline.
Fortunately, Ferriday used its fast-start offense to sprint out to a big lead.
Smith balked all last year about his team’s lack of “coming out with its hair on fire.”
That hasn’t been the case this year. Ferriday has scored on its first possession the last 10 games.
Sure the game was all but decided at halftime, but Smith was laying a seed for future games,
Including hopefully three playoff games.
Friday night’s contest between Ferriday and Kinder promises to be a real snobberknocker.
Both teams like to play physical.
Both offenses are generated by two veteran quarterbacks.
Ferriday’s Kobe Dillon has done a great job running the show for the Trojans all year.
Kinder quarterback Hayes Fawcett is a 3-year starter who makes the Yellowjackets go.
Ferriday fans should not be fooled by Kinder’s 8-4 record or No. 8 ranking.
Kinder has a great football tradition, and playing the week of Thanksgiving is nothing at all new for the Yellowjackets.
Besides two years ago when No. 7 Kinder was upset by No. 23 Franklin 34-28, the Yellowjackets have been a familiar name in the Class 2A brackets, winning it all in 2013 and 2015 before losing to Many for the state title in 2014.
These players have grown up watching older Kinder teams vie for state championships.
You can be assured they know what it takes.
And a little more fun stuff with Kinder. Vidalia’s baseball team picked up its only state championship in 1996 by defeating Kinder in extra innings for the Class 2A title in Lafayette on the Ragin’ Cajuns baseball field.
Ferriday coach Stanley Smith and his talented assistants also know what it takes, coming within one game of the Superdome the past two years.
It’s why Trojan coaches were so upset at the end of last week’s ballgame despite the score.
The one word I hear a lot when asking about Kinder is well-discipined and composure and don’t beat themselves.
Friday night was a night that I can mostly describe as ugly because of the all day rain and steady drizzle.
Rain and 30-dgree weather has kept the crowd down at Melz Field the last two weeks. A very favorable forecast for Friday should have Melz Field rocking with folks returning home for the holidays. And there is nothing like a rocking Melz Field.
Look for a much more focused Ferriday team at home against Kinder Friday
And Smith not to reach the 100-yard mark. And that would be a good thing.
