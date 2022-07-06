Benny Vault resigned as head football coach at Block High School.
Vault accepted a job as an assistant coach at Leesville High.
“I wasn’t getting the support I needed from the administration at Block,” Vault said. “I hate it for the kids. “I feel like we were starting to get back to where we were competitive. But I have to move on and relieve a little stress. I was the only coach there. I hate leaving Jonesville, but I just didn’t feel things were moving in the right direction.”
Vault, who played fooball at Block before extending his playing career at Southern University in 1987, led the Bears to the Class 1A quarterfinals in 2008, 2011 and 2013.
Vault coached with Chad Harkins at Block and Huntington for five years before taking over as head coach of the Bears in 2007.
Harkins is the defensive coordinator at Leesville.
Vault coached at Block for eight years before leaving in 2015 to be head coach at Peabody.
Leesville went 7-2 in the regular season last year, falling to Westgagte 16-7 in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Vault, who played for Emilio Tesei at Block, returned to Block High in 2018.
Vault’s first day of fall camp, eleven players showed up on the first day of practice and locker room conditions had not changed.
Vault claimed that cobwebs that were in his office when he left were in the same spot when he returned.
“Nothing had improved,” he said. Things had only gotten worse.”
Last year, Vault decided not to opt out of the Class A playoffs to give his young team the experience of playing in the postseason.
The No. 21 Bears fell to No. 12 West St. John 28-0 Friday in LaPlace to finish the season at 1-10.
Block High principal Marilyn Turner said the school has adverstised for a teacher.
“In Catahoula Parsh, we advertise for a teacher who can be a coach,” Turner said. “Hopefully we can find a teacher who can perform the dual role of teacher and coach. We’re hoping to have someone in that position soon.”
Block hosts Vidalia in the third game of the season.
